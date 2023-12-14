KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

“Stuff the Bus” campaign runs through Dec. 20

December 14, 2023 8:43AM PST
GH Transit logo modified by KXRO

Grays Harbor Transit has announced the return of their Stuff the Bus campaign. 

 The local transit authority says that they are looking to make a difference this Christmas and are asking residents to participate.

To be involved, you can donate new unwrapped toys and gifts for all age kids, cash, or non-perishable food items to the Aberdeen Transit Center weekdays 8:00 am to 4:00 pm until December 20th.  

To participate, you simply need to place items inside the decorated Stuff the Bus located at Aberdeen Transit Center. 

If donating cash, you can insert money into the Stuff the Bus vault.  

Donations will be distributed to Connections in Montesano and Coastal Harvest in Hoquiam.

