Study on drug related fatal crashes ranks all Washington counties

A new study ranked fatal crashes with drugged drivers, and broke the numbers down by county.

Davis Law Group compiled data from the Washington State Patrol Collision Analysis Tool, looking at all collisions between January 2015 and September 2018 that involved drugged driving.

They say they filtered all crashes down to the ones that listed “Under Influence of Drugs”as a contributing circumstance., breaking it down by county and injury severity.

“At Davis Law Group, we try to encourage responsible behavior and prevent drugged driving tragedies. Despite the efforts of educators, law enforcement, and countless non-profit organizations, the problem of drug-impaired driving persists and some Washington counties are especially prone its devastating consequences.”

Their data ranks Grays Harbor as the 11th highest within the state with 8.11% of fatal crashes being drug related, while Pacific County showed 0% of their crashes involving a drugged driver.

“Driving while high on drugs is unacceptable. We hope this study brings some attention to this crucial issue. “

In total, they show that from January 2015 through September 2018 there were 2,592 fatal auto collisions in Washington. Of those crashes, an average of 4.44% involved a drugged driver.

12 of the 39 counties in Washington state did not have a reported drug-impaired collision.