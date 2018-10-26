Study on drug related fatal crashes ranks all Washington counties
By KXRO News
|
Oct 26, 2018 @ 12:30 PM

A new study ranked fatal crashes with drugged drivers, and broke the numbers down by county.

Davis Law Group compiled data from the Washington State Patrol Collision Analysis Tool, looking at all collisions between January 2015 and September 2018 that involved drugged driving.

They say they filtered all crashes down to the ones that listed “Under Influence of Drugs”as a contributing circumstance., breaking it down by county and injury severity.

“At Davis Law Group, we try to encourage responsible behavior and prevent drugged driving tragedies. Despite the efforts of educators, law enforcement, and countless non-profit organizations, the problem of drug-impaired driving persists and some Washington counties are especially prone its devastating consequences.”

Their data ranks Grays Harbor as the 11th highest within the state with 8.11% of fatal crashes being drug related, while Pacific County showed 0% of their crashes involving a drugged driver.

“Driving while high on drugs is unacceptable. We hope this study brings some attention to this crucial issue. “

In total, they show that from January 2015 through September 2018 there were 2,592 fatal auto collisions in Washington. Of those crashes, an average of 4.44% involved a drugged driver.

12 of the 39 counties in Washington state did not have a reported drug-impaired collision.

 

COUNTY # Fatal

Crashes

 # Drug

Impaired

Crashes

 # Fatal

DI

Crashes

 # Serious

Injury

DI Crashes

 % Fatal

Crashes

Involving

Drugged

Driver
King 537 764 16 40 2.98%
Pierce 322 379 13 29 4.04%
Snohomish 228 360 10 15 4.39%
Spokane 161 213 4 14 2.48%
Yakima 157 129 9 7 5.73%
Clark 134 148 3 9 2.24%
Kitsap 95 105 7 8 7.37%
Thurston 86 96 6 7 6.98%
Benton 79 70 3 4 3.80%
Whatcom 76 99 4 7 5.26%
Grant 73 36 3 2 4.11%
Skagit 59 94 5 8 8.47%
Kittitas 52 46 5 4 9.62%
Lewis 50 50 5 6 10.00%
Cowlitz 42 38 1 2 2.38%
Grays Harbor 37 38 3 3 8.11%
Okanogan 37 8 1 1 2.70%
Clallam 36 27 1 6 2.78%
Franklin 36 28 0 0 0.00%
Chelan 32 41 0 5 0.00%
Adams 30 3 0 0 0.00%
Mason 30 23 3 1 10.00%
Jefferson 24 15 2 1 8.33%
Island 23 29 2 2 8.70%
Stevens 22 18 3 3 13.64%
Whitman 20 11 1 1 5.00%
Walla Walla 18 8 0 0 0.00%
Douglas 14 16 1 3 7.14%
Lincoln 14 4 2 0 14.29%
Skamania 13 1 0 0 0.00%
Ferry 10 4 0 0 0.00%
Pend Oreille 10 4 1 0 10.00%
Pacific 9 8 0 2 0.00%
Klickitat 8 8 0 1 0.00%
Asotin 6 6 0 0 0.00%
San Juan 4 7 1 1 25.00%
Garfield 3 3 0 0 0.00%
Wahkiakum 3 1 0 0 0.00%
Columbia 2 0 0 0 0.00%
