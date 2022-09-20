Study looks to find transportation priorities in SW Washington

The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments (CWCOG) has published a Transportation Priorities Survey for local residents.

CWCOG is a joint government agency composed of local governments in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Lewis, Wahkiakum, and Cowlitz counties, as well as the community of Rainier, OR.

They study transportation needs and work on projects throughout the combined area.

In their Transportation Priorities Survey, titled “Moving Forward 2050”, they ask how local residents use transportation and encourage sharing experiences to assist in identifying regional transportation challenges and needs.

The primary goal of the survey is to understand the local needs and prioritize how money should be spent over the next 25+ years.

It asks how residents get to where they need to be, their transportation preferences, what barriers prevent travel, what areas need the most improvement, and a number of other transportation related questions.

Results from the survey will be used in developing the updated Metropolitan and Regional Transportation Plan for the Longview-Kelso-Rainier Metropolitan Planning Area and the five counties (Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum) of the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Planning Organization.

Link to Access the Survey (in English) – www.surveymonkey.com/r/MovingForward2050

Link to Access the Survey (in Spanish) – www.surveymonkey.com/r/Avanzandoen2050