Students invited to participate in poster contest regarding radon

Posters provided by Department of Health from 2023 contest.

The Washington State Department of Health is calling on students across the Northwest to get creative and raise awareness about the dangers of radon gas by participating in the 2024 Northwest Radon Poster Contest.

Radon Action Month runs through January 31.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can build up in both new and old homes. Testing is the only way to know if your home has radon because it is colorless, odorless, and tasteless.

Long-term radon exposure is the number one cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the second-leading cause of lung cancer in smokers.

Contest Information

Youth between the ages of 9 and 14 living in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho are eligible to participate in the contest. Students must either be enrolled in a public, private, territorial, Tribal, Department of Defense, or home school.

Students can also be a members of a sponsoring club, such as a scouting, art, computer, science, or 4-H club.

Only one entry per student is allowed.

The contest deadline is February 28 at 11:59 p.m.

Winners will be notified by March 28.

Find contest submission forms, lesson plans, and rules at the Northwest Radon Poster Contest website.

First, second, and third place winners with prize amounts of $100, $75, and $50 will be selected from each state.

A $300 regional grand prize will be selected from the winning submissions.

First-place posters from each state will be submitted to the 2025 National Radon Poster Contest. All participating students will learn about radon and how to reduce their risk of exposure.

The Northwest Radon Poster Contest is sponsored by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Nez Perce Tribe, Oregon Health Authority, Spokane Tribe of Indians, and Washington State Department of Health in collaboration with the Northwest Radon Coalition and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 10.