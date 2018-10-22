Student with knife threatens others at Stevens Elementary

On Thursday there was an incident involving a student with a knife at Stevens Elementary School.

Two separate sources who wanted to remain anonymous told KXRO that a sixth grade student grabbed a knife from the staff room at Stevens and threatened another student.

Aberdeen School District Assistant Superintendent Jim Sawin confirmed the incident to KXRO and said teachers were able to lock the classroom that the student was headed to before the student was able to get in.

According to Sawin, the office secretary attempted to do a lock-down but the intercom system failed.

Sawin says maintenance has since worked on the intercom and it is working today.

Sawin told KXRO that the Principal, Arnie Lewis, was able to remove the knife before the student ran off of school grounds with two staff members following.

According to Sawin, the student has been placed on Emergency Expulsion.

Sawin says that Principal Lewis felt that there was not an “immediate danger” to staff or students and that the building followed protocol.

According to Sawin, Principal Lewis has been in contact with the School Resource Officer and he will be involved in the process moving forward.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that the School Resource Officer says he was not contacted about the incident until today.

Sawin says Principal Lewis did contact Superintendent Dr. Henderson on Thursday.

An emergency expulsion, according to Sawin, is unlike a suspension in that a suspension can be immediately appealed which would let the student attend class during the appeal process.

A student is not allowed to attend school during an emergency expulsion.

Sawin says it was an unfortunate situation but the district does have protocols in place.

According to Sawin, a letter will be sent home to parents today in regards to the incident.

Below is a picture of that letter.