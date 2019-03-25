Studded tires to be off this week

Local residents are reminded that the deadline to remove studded tires is this weekend.

As spring is upon us, drivers in Washington have until Sunday, to remove their studded tires to avoid fines and prevent road damage.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reminds drivers that state law requires all studded tires to be removed by the end of the day March 31.

Starting at midnight on Monday, April 1, drivers with studded tires face a $136 fine.

WSDOT says, “Studded tires also damage pavement, so removing them promptly after winter has passed helps preserve state roadways. Tire removal services can get crowded near the removal deadline, so please plan accordingly.”

Despite some later than normal snow for our area, WSDOT says that they will not extend the studded tire deadline this year, but crews continue to monitor roads, passes, and forecasts and work to quickly clear any late season snow or ice.

Travelers are always advised to “know before you go” by checking road conditions before heading out and staying up-to-date on changes by using WSDOT’s social media and email alert tools or calling the 5-1-1 road conditions report.

Washington and Oregon share the same studded tire removal deadline. Other states may have later dates, but the Washington law applies to all drivers in the state, even visitors. No personal exemptions or waivers are issued.

More information about studded tire regulations in Washington is available online.