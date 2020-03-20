Studded Tire Removal Deadline Extended to April 30 Due to COVID-19
Submitted by Washington State Department of Transportation The arrival of spring typically means drivers in Washington have until March 31 to remove studded tires. However, this year the Washington State Department of Transportation is extending the deadline to Thursday, April 30, due to COVID-19 virus concerns and in support of Gov. Jay Inslee’s guidance to […]
