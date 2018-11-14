Steven Puvogel added to Hoquiam City Council

Hoquiam has added another new councilmember to fill a vacancy.

On Tuesday night in their rescheduled meeting, Hoquiam Mayor Jasmine Dickhoff swore in resident Steven Puvogel to a seat in Ward 2

Puvogel is replacing replace Logan Livingston. Livingston stepped down after moving out of the district.

Puvogel was the sole applicant for the position.

In his application letter, he stated that he believes that he can bring the council “a unique combination of experience, passion and temperament that will serve the city quite well.”

Puvogel states that he works for the Washington Office of Financial Management as a Budget Assistant to the Governor, as well as an active volunteer with the Driftwood Players, including directing their current play, Out and Proud Grays Harbor Coalition, and Harbor Humanists.

Puvogel will fill the position until the next election, where he says he will run to serve further.