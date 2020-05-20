Statewide Trout Derby opens this weekend
The 2020 statewide Trout Derby is set to open May 23 with prize claims starting on June 1.
The Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife says that once the derby starts, it will run through Oct. 31. The free statewide event features more than 100 stocked lakes and over 100 participating businesses.
WDFW adds that they are offering more than 1,000 prizes valued at over $40,000.
Officials state that if anglers land a trout with a yellow WDFW tag, hold on to the tag. Successful anglers will be able to claim their prize here when the claim portal opens. Until then, tight lines to you!
How it works:
- FISH A PARTICIPATING LAKE (Coming soon)
- Check the list of all 2020 Trout Derby lakes to find one near you.
- CATCH TAGGED TROUT
- Winning derby trout will have a yellow tag attached to their fin. Keep the tag! You will need it to claim your prize.
- FILL OUT THE FORM (Coming soon)
- Enter the unique identifying number listed on the derby tag, the lake you caught it in, the date it was caught, and your contact information.
- WIN BIG
- Take your tag to the business location you were provided and claim your derby prize!
- SHARE YOUR SUCCESS!
- Take a photo of yourself with your winning derby trout to share on social media. #watroutderby
For more on how it works, visit the derby information page at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/contests/trout-derby#rules-info