State Route 108 closure extended; another closure to come in October

Travelers who use State Route 108 near McCleary will need to continue their detours until 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22. That’s when the road is now scheduled to reopen.

A signed detour remains available via US 101 at Mud Bay and SR 8.

The road was originally scheduled to reopen by 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation needed more time to complete work for a culvert replacement project .

The reopening was rescheduled due to issues related to high groundwater inside the work zone. Crews continue to work around the clock to reopen the highway which closed Sept. 5, for the project.

Beginning mid-October, a new work zone will appear on SR 108 west of Hurley Waldrip Road. Travelers will see daytime one-way alternating traffic as crews begin work at Kamilche Creek.

Starting at 8 am on Monday, Oct. 30, the highway near Hurley Waldrip Road will close to all travelers. The highway will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13.

During both closures, travelers will detour via US 101 and SR 8.

Realtime information on state highways is available via the WSDOT app and travel center map .

