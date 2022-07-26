State recognizes Paddle Safe Week July 23 – 29

Governor Inslee issued a proclamation declaring the week of July 23-29 to be statewide Paddle Safe Week.
In partnership with the Washington State Parks Boating Program, Paddle Safe Week leads a statewide effort to create a culture of safety around paddle sports. The campaign recognizes that Washington’s diverse waterways require different skills, preparation and safety equipment.
In the last five years, paddlers have come to represent 55% of the statewide recreational boating fatalities. The relatively unstable nature of paddlecraft and lack of safety education have contributed to this shift.
To kick off the week, the Boating Program was at T-Mobile Park on July 24 to ask Mariners Game attendees to sign a kayak and pledge to paddle safely.
The campaign invites all paddlers to take the Washington Safe Boating Pledge at BoatSafeWA.Org.
“Paddle Safe Week is a great opportunity to help reduce paddle sports-related fatalities by sharing resources and educating the community on how to recreate safely,” said Boating Program Manager Rob Sendak. “Paddlers should know that kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards (SUP) are subject to boating laws and regulations.”
Sendak urges all participants to boat responsibly to prevent accidents, minimize impacts and avoid conflicts with other boaters.
The Washington State Parks Boating Program maintains a collection of free digital safety resources and information for paddlers.
“The single, most important way to paddle safely is to always wear a life jacket on the water.”
The program recommends the following safety practices:
Through funding provided by the No Child Left Inside Grant, the Washington State Parks Boating Program has partnered with organizations across the state to pilot a new Paddle Safe curriculum. This summer, over 200+ kids will spend a day outside, learning safe paddling skills and getting out on the water with skilled instructors. They are fitted with a Coast Guard-approved life jacket, which they take home with them at the end of the day. Participants learn valuable water competencies and as part of a concerted efforts from a coalition of water-safety agencies to reduce boating fatalities and accidents.
As the program grows, it seeks to expand access to more communities across the State. For questions about the program or to get involved contact [email protected].