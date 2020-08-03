State Patrol asking for information on hit and run injury collision
Elma, WA – The State Patrol is asking for information about a hit and run collision on Highway 8 in Elma that sent one to the hospital.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that Saturday night at about 10:50p.m. a 25 year old Centralia man was heading east on SR 8 at milepost .5 in a 2015 Toyota Corolla.
According to the State Patrol, a vehicle pulled in front of the Toyota and slammed on its brakes.
The Toyota swerved to the left to avoid a collision, overcorrected, and drove into the guardrail.
The State Patrol says the other vehicle, described as a lifted, blue Chevy or GMC pickup with two bicycles in the back, fled the scene heading east.
The passenger in the Toyota, a 24 year old Centralia woman, was injured in the collision and transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center.
The Toyota was totaled in the accident.
If you have any information regarding this collision please call Trooper M. Rabe at (360) 473-0300 option 0.