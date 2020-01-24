State Parks hiring seasonal park aides for summer 2020 season
Washington State Parks – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission has announced its annual recruitment for hundreds of seasonal park aides for the 2020 summer season.
Each summer, State Parks employs 400 park aides and 45 senior park aides to work the busy season, which runs from April through September.
They say people of all ages from diverse backgrounds work as park aides.
They work in parks all over the state and in varying types of terrain and climate, depending on location.
Park aides register campers, maintain trails, clean campgrounds and comfort stations, and perform a variety of custodial maintenance chores.
They also may staff park offices, interact with visitors, and help with interpretive and educational programs.
State Parks Director Don Hoch said “Seasonal park aide positions are perfect for high school or college students who need a good summer job, or for someone looking for a great seasonal job outdoors.”
They say that park aides may learn everything from trail-building techniques to the use and operation of small power tools and equipment.
Applications are open now through August.
Park aides earn between $14 and $17.94 an hour, depending on qualifications and experience.
More information and online applications are at www.careers.wa.gov.
Enter “park aide” or the name of a specific state park in the website’s search function.