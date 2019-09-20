State Parks Free Day coming Sept. 28
Olympia, WA – The next State Parks Free Day is coming next weekend.
In honor of National Public Lands Day, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is inviting the public to visit a state park for free on Saturday, Sept. 28.
No Discover Pass will be required for day-use visits by vehicle.
National Public Lands Day is coordinated by the National Environmental Education Foundation.
State Parks free days are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day visit.
The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Department of Natural Resources.
The free days apply only at state parks and the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.
After next weekend there will be two more State Parks free days available this year, on Monday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day and Friday, Nov. 29 for an Autumn free day.