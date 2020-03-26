      Weather Alert

State Launches Web Form to Clarify ‘Essential’ Businesses Under COVID-19 Stay Home, Stay Healthy Proclamation

Mar 26, 2020 @ 7:47am

Submitted by Washington State Department of Commerce Washington state today launched an online form so businesses can get clarification or submit a request for inclusion as essential under Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy proclamation. The proclamation went into effect at midnight last night, closing non-essential businesses for the next two weeks. State officials […]

The post State Launches Web Form to Clarify 'Essential' Businesses Under COVID-19 Stay Home, Stay Healthy Proclamation appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

