State Launches Web Form to Clarify ‘Essential’ Businesses Under COVID-19 Stay Home, Stay Healthy Proclamation

Submitted by Washington State Department of Commerce Washington state today launched an online form so businesses can get clarification or submit a request for inclusion as essential under Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy proclamation. The proclamation went into effect at midnight last night, closing non-essential businesses for the next two weeks. State officials […]
