State Fire Marshal urges campers to exercise caution with campfires

The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office is urging any residents who enjoy Washington State parks and open areas this year to use extra caution when camping.
In a release, the office says that more than 1,800 wildfires were reported in Washington State in 2021, burning over 674,000 acres according to the Northwest Coordination Center (NWCC).
The National Interagency Fire Center along with the National Weather Service forecasts both below average precipitation and above average temperatures for Washington State this year with warmer and dryer conditions increasing throughout the spring and summer.
Annually, 85% of all wildfires are human-caused and each year escaped campfires are the leading basis of this cause.
Campers are urged to take precautions before, during, and after any intended use of campfires.