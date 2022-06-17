State Fire Marshal encourages Boating Fire Safety

As the state’s boating season continues and more residents navigate the waters for fun and sun, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office asks residents to be responsible and safe.
According to a release from the Fire Marshal, fires that occur on boats can spread quickly and present unique response challenges due to hazardous conditions and limited access.
In a 2020 report by the US Coast Guard and the US Department of Homeland Security, nationally 6% of boating accidents resulted from fires onboard with 2.2% of those fire incidents occurring in Washington State.
The Fire Marshal says that the best defense against fire is prevention.
Boating safely every year includes the following:
If a fire does occur, alert boat occupants and quickly get to a safe location and contact the fire department. If fire can be contained with a fire extinguisher, use it from a safe location.
Boating can be fun but remember, prevention is the key to you and your family’s safety. While on the water take the time to build cherished memories by practicing boating safety to ensure your continued return home.