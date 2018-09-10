Teacher wage in Aberdeen now starts at $47,650

Aberdeen teachers received an 18% salary increase, according to the Aberdeen School District.

In a statement from the district, the average salary for the local teachers increased $13,341 from last year.

2017-2018 2018-2019 Increase Aberdeen Salary Range $40,782 – $76,866 $47,650 – $93,239 $6,868 – $16,373 Aberdeen Average Salary $61,697 $75,038 $13,341

Superintendent Alicia Henderson said that she is pleased the District was able to reach agreement with the 238 teachers and staff represented by the Aberdeen Education Association.

“This is a stretch contract for us, but we’re happy to have an agreement with our teachers that achieves our shared goal of establishing a competitive salary schedule,” Dr. Henderson said. “We are looking forward to a great school year.”

The district says that the median salary for a teacher in the Aberdeen School District will be $70,030 under the new agreement.

It’s not known how the salary reflects TRI Days or other stipends.

They tell KXRO that this is above the median household income in Washington State of $68,550 last year, and over $20,000 above the median Grays Harbor salary of $48,517, according to the Washington State Office of Financial Management. The new starting wage for Aberdeen teachers is $47,650.

“It was very important to the District that we offer a competitive salary that allows us to attract and retain quality teachers for our children,” Dr. Henderson said.

According to documents, the agreement includes salary increases of at least 3 percent in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. There are no other changes to the previous contract that expired on August 31.

The contract will be presented to the Aberdeen School Board for approval at the next regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Dr. Henderson added that despite the legislatures actions to increase funding, it is not cut-and-dry, “The Legislature’s McCleary Solution does not fully fund education as promised.” Instead, the Legislature has created huge inequities across the state. “Aberdeen is among the districts that is not adequately funded by the state,” the superintendent added. “As a result, we are reviewing all of our expenditures to identify where we can achieve increased efficiencies and potential reorganizations.”

“We will continue to manage our district responsibly with the funds available while advocating for equitable funding for schools on Grays Harbor,” she added. “Our students deserve the same opportunities the state provides elsewhere.”

A statement from AEA on the agreement was not available as the union maintained that they preferred not to engage in “public bargaining”.