Stafford Creek COVID-19 cases rise from 28 to 75 over the week

COVID-19 cases at Stafford Creek more than doubles from earlier in the week.
In the latest WA State Corrections’ COVID-19 Bulletin they show that Stafford Creek has been upgraded to a “Facility-Wide Outbreak”.
On January 10, DOC showed 28 cases of COVID-19 among inmates within the last 30 days.
As of Wednesday, that total has risen to 75.
Stafford Creek Corrections Center
DOC says that prisons and work release facilities are mirroring the increase of COVID-19 cases across the state with 18 facilities currently on outbreak status.
According to their data, there are a total of 690 active cases of COVID-19 among incarcerated individuals.
“DOC’s priority is the health and safety of staff and everyone in its care and custody and has taken the following measures to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19.”
DOC has temporarily suspended all prison visitation, this pause will be reevaluated by February 3, 2022.
“This decision was not made lightly, and was made to continue protecting the health and safety of staff, those in our care and custody, and the public. More details are available here. All previously warm-closed units at prison facilities have been reopened to provide additional space for quarantine and medical-isolation patients, and those who test positive for COVID-19. All patients receive regular checks from medical staff.”
The Washington State Department of Corrections has a webpage set up for their COVID-19 updates, and they will be increasing the frequency of their COVID bulletins to Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week.