Stafford Creek Corrections Center employees honored with awards
Twelve employees working at Stafford Creek Corrections Center received Annual Agency Awards from the Washington State Department of Corrections.
The awards recognize employees for their continuous work to improve public safety by positively changing lives.
Each year, staff members are nominated for the awards by their colleagues.
A total of 169 DOC employees received agency awards out of a pool of 930 nominations.
Each award recipient serves as a role model for their dedication and service to the department,” said Secretary Stephen Sinclair. “It’s a pleasure to be able to recognize our employees who go above and beyond to keep our communities and facilities safe.”
Due to the governor’s stay-home order in response to the COVID-19, the department has postponed its regular Agency Awards ceremony, which is normally held in April. Employees will be recognized in a formal ceremony at a later date.
The following awards were given to correctional staff:
- Petrine Marciniak Inspirational Award: Mitchell Bolden, Corrections Specialist
- Leadership: Ronald Haynes, Superintendent
- Valor: Dennis Dahne
- Correctional Officer of the Year: Timothy Sayre, Correctional Officer
- Outstanding Performer: Victoria Gamroth, Corrections Specialist
- Outstanding Performer: James ‘Jim’ Jolly, Correctional Unit Supervisor
- Outstanding Performer: Shari Martinez, Warehouse Operator
- Excellence in Service: Dan Van Ogle, Associate Superintendent
- Community Partnership: Kelly Peterson, Corrections Specialist
- Innovation Award: Amanda Kersey, Health Services Manager
- Team Excellence: Michelle Cardwell, Secretary Supervisor (Department Incident Management Team)
- Team Excellence: Charles Casey, Lieutenant (Department Incident Management Team)
Award Descriptions
Petrine Marciniak Inspirational Award:
Presented to an employee who was confronted with a life-altering situation and used perseverance, dedication and determination to overcome it. Continually demonstrated an exceptionally high standard of professionalism and optimism on the job. Serves as a role model to give hope and inspiration to others in similar situations.
Leadership:
Presented to an employee who exhibits exceptional leadership qualities and provides a clear vision of what success looks like and how to achieve it. They strive for a safe and healthy environment for staff and/or individuals. They provide optimism and demonstrate integrity and have the ambition to succeed with the courage to take actions as needed. Understands the importance of delegating to promote employee growth and motivate the workforce and is seen as a reliable leader.
Valor:
Presented to an employee who demonstrated courage and bravery in the face of danger. Understood the seriousness of the situation that demanded immediate action to prevent the possibility of injury or death.
Community Partnership:
Presented to an employee who understands the importance of partnering and collaborating with the community. Promotes DOC's vision and mission working with external partners to assist in a successful transition back into the community, for individuals under the jurisdiction of the department. This may include education and/or trainings.
Outstanding Performer
Presented to an employee who consistently exhibits superior job performance and displays a strong work ethic. Excels in their position and is detail oriented, self-disciplined, and not afraid to take initiative. Plays a vital role in contributing to a safe and supportive work environment. Goes above and beyond by participating on committees or workgroups.
Innovation
This award is given to a team of department employees who have developed new and creative ways of doing business to drive the organization forward. When presented with a problem or challenge, they question existing assumptions and beliefs to produce a wide range of suggestions and solutions. Innovation is a priority among team members and they approach it with a practical, task-oriented mindset.
Team Excellence Award
This award recognizes outstanding teamwork within a group of department employees. The award promotes the spirit of teamwork within departments and between units. They have outstanding performance results due to group achievement. They are recognized for their superior performance and reinforce the collaboration and partnership necessary to achieve agency goals. This team’s cohesiveness is articulated and demonstrated by example.
Correctional Officer of the Year
Presented to an officer whose performance goes above and beyond normal requirements and who demonstrates their commitment to the department’s goals and mission. This officer maintains a positive attitude, provides sound decision making, and a strong commitment to teamwork. They are an effective communicator, treating others with dignity, fairness, and respect. The officer is a positive role model and maintains professionalism at all times.
More information about the awards and complete descriptions is available at http://www.doc.wa.gov/about/employees/awards.htm.