SR 12 accident Wednesday sends motorcycle rider to Harborview
An Orting motorcycle rider was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after a hit-and-run accident outside Montesano.
The Washington State Patrol issued a report after the early Wednesday accident on Highway 12 at the Monte-Brady Road.
According to that report, a 41-year-old Montesano driver was heading north on the Monte Brady Loop around 2am Wednesday when they pulled their 2011 Ford F150 into the highway and in front of another vehicle.
A 42-year-old Orting, WA man was driving east on SR 12 on a 2018 Harley Davidson, colliding with the truck.
The Orting man was airlifted to Harborview for his injuries and his motorcycle was totaled. The driver of the truck was not injured.
The report states that the Montesano driver appears to have attempted to flee the scene following the collision, before parking nearby and being located by authorities.
The Montesano man was booked into Grays Harbor County Jail on charges of Vehicular Assault and Hit and Run.