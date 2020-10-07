SR 12 accident claims life of bicyclist
Porter, WA – An accident on State Route 12 claimed the life of a bicyclist.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that just before 8:00pm on Tuesday night, a man was riding a bicycle west on State Route 12 about a mile south of Porter.
They say the cyclist was in the lane of travel.
According to the State Patrol, a 64 year old Elma man in a 2004 Toyota Tacoma was also heading west.
They say the Tacoma struck the bicycle with the front passenger side of the pickup.
The State Patrol did not release details regarding the cyclist who died.
They say the cause of the accident was improper lane usage and the man was not wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Toyota and his passenger were not injured.
The road was fully blocked for approximately three and half hours.