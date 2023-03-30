SR 109 work finishes early; road open

Travelers between Hoquiam and the North Beach no longer need to take a detour around work on State Route 109.

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that SR 109 between Hoquiam and Grays Harbor City has reopened, as of Thursday, March 30.

On March 22, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation closed SR 109 around the clock to remove trees of concern from the hillside above the highway west of the SR 109 Spur. the Rognlin’s, Inc. crew expected the closure to last three weeks, but completed the work in half that amount of time.

A steep limestone hillside above SR 109 has a history of tree-filled debris slides. After a slide, an engineering geologist must inspect the hillside and it can sometimes take several days to clear the highway.

Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews from Rognlin’s, Inc. will remove trees of concern, debris and rocks from the hillside.

This project is intended to help reduce the potential for extended highway closures in the future.

“WSDOT would like to thank travelers for their patience during this important work.”