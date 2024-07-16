KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

SR 109 to close to all traffic for three weeks

July 16, 2024 8:17AM PDT
SR 109 near Hoquiam is set to close to all traffic and a detour will get travelers around a fish barrier removal project

Travelers heading to ocean beaches north of Grays Harbor are encouraged to give themselves extra time. 

Highway closure/detour specifics:

  • SR 109 at milepost 4.4 will close around the clock from 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 22 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.
  • All travelers will detour via US 101, Ocean Beach Road, Grass Creek Road, and Powell Road.
  • There is no travel through the work zone.

Meanwhile, crews continue progress on a second fish barrier removal site.

Section of SR 109 near Iron Springs remains closed:

  • SR 109 at milepost 24.5 remains closed around the clock until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August 4.
  • A detour route around the construction site is available via Ocean Beaches Road and Copalis Beach Road.

Businesses remain open and accessible via detour routes. The work is related to a fish barrier removal project.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates for major roadwork on state highways in Grays Harbor County. Real-time information is available on the WSDOT app and travel center map.

