SR 109 reopens after slides cause multiple closures
After closing due to a landslide, re-opening, and closing once again due to another slide, SR 109 in Hoquiam has once again re-opened.
Washington State Department of Transportation crews reopened State Route 109 on Tuesday afternoon.
The roadway first closed on Sunday, Jan. 17, after a 300-foot long and 90-foot-deep slide spilled across the highway – closing both lanes of travel. Although crews removed debris and the roadway was opened on Saturday, January 30 it closed early Sunday, January 31 after additional debris fell on the roadway.
Those traveling through the section of roadway will see a concrete barrier installed on the westbound shoulder as a containment measure to prevent small debris from entering the travel lanes.
WSDOT says that engineering geologists surveyed the site on February 1 and discovered no significant damage that would indicate future slope concerns.
As with many slide sites, some material may continue to slough from the hillside.
Maintenance crews will continue to monitor the roadway and the hillside above.
Crews have removed the detour signs along US 101, Ocean Beach Road and Powell Road.
WSDOT thanked travelers for their patience as crews worked to reopen the highway.