SR 109 Copalis River Bridge reduced to one lane

Jan 4, 2022 @ 10:28am

OCEAN SHORES – Travelers who use State Route 109 across the Copalis River Bridge near Copalis Beach should plan for extra travel time on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, between 8am and 4pm on Tuesday, crews will close one lane and alternate traffic across the bridge.

This change gives crews room to remove woody debris from the bridge structure that accumulated following recent heavy snow and rains.

“Remember to slow down in work zones and watch for road crews.”

Grays Harbor County travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and WSDOT regional Twitter account.

 

 

