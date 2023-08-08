SR 108 delays in place ahead of full closure in September between McCleary and Kamilche

Fish habitat work has begun between Kamilche and McCleary.

Preliminary work starting this week on State Route 108 will lead up to major construction scheduled to begin in September on the highway.

The work is part of the Washington State Department of Transportation’s ongoing effort to remove barriers to fish passage under state highways.

Crews will remove and replace outdated culverts between McCleary and Kamilche to open fish habitat in waterways beyond SR 108.

SR 108 specifics

Preliminary construction began Monday. Travelers can expect occasional daytime one-way alternating traffic throughout the month.

Full closure 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 to 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19

SR 108 will close to traffic for two weeks at milepost 5.5 northeast of McCleary in Mason County. During the closure, no travel will be permitted through the work zone. Travelers will follow a signed detour via US 101, SR 8 and SR 108.

During the closure, crews will remove two separate culverts that block habitat for salmon and other fish. The existing culverts allow water to flow but don’t always provide conditions that fish can swim through.

Another around-the-clock road closure of SR 108 is anticipated to take place in late October at milepost 9.47 near West Hurley Waldrip Road. WSDOT will announce that closure when it is scheduled.

WSDOT travel tools

Travelers can receive email updates about these projects and other major roadwork on state highways in Mason County. Realtime information is available via the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.