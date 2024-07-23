SR 108 between McCleary and Kamilche reopens; will close on July 26

State Route 108 west of Kamilche has temporarily reopened to traffic, although more closures are coming.

As the Washington State Patrol and contractor crews continue work in the area, travelers can expect daytime one-way alternating traffic at the work zone near West Hurley Waldrip Road.

A second total closure is scheduled soon, with a third later in August.

Starting 8 a.m. Friday, July 26, SR 108 west of Kamilche will close to all travelers. The closure will continue around the clock through 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9.

There is no travel through the work zone. Travelers will detour using US 101 and SR 8 in Thurston County.

Shaker Church Road Northwest in Thurston County is limited to local traffic only.

The work on SR 108 work is related to a fish barrier removal project.

The final around-the-clock closure of the highway is scheduled mid-August.

8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 – 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28:

SR 108 between West Hurley Waldrip Road and Eich Road

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates for major roadwork on state highways in Mason County. Real-time information is available on the WSDOT app and travel center map.