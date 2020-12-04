SR 107 Chehalis River Bridge weekend closure coming soon
Montesano, WA – The second of three weekend closures in Montesano for the SR 107 Chehalis River Bridge has been scheduled.
The WSDOT says the total closure of the bridge starts Friday, Dec. 18, at 6:00 p.m. and it won’t reopen until 6:00 a.m. Monday, Dec 21.
Crews will close the highway at the construction site to continue rehabilitation of the 1950s-era bridge.
Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and consider alternate routes to reach their destinations.
Demolition of the east-half of the old timber structure which supported the roadway was completed earlier this summer, and construction of the new concrete girder bridge continues.
Steel truss bridge painting is complete with construction to raise the portals happening next.
Travelers will have to detour roughly 10 miles via US 101 and US 12, but the WSDOT will work to accommodate emergency responders.
They say the move to the new bridge portion requires traffic to be completely off the roadway, away from heavy machinery.
The $25 million bridge rehabilitation project is expected to be completed by late spring 2021.