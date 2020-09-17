SR 107 Chehalis River Bridge closing for an entire weekend
The Chehalis River Bridge outside Montesano will be closing for three full weekends, and the first closure is coming next week.
Work to rehabilitate the State Route 107 Chehalis River Bridge in Montesano has reached a point where a total bridge closure is needed during the last weekend of September.
Crews will close the highway approaching the 1950s-era bridge in order to switch traffic onto the newly constructed portion, reconfigure the concrete barrier, and make adjustments to the temporary traffic signal.
The move over to the new bridge portion requires traffic to be completely off the roadway, away from heavy machinery.
This closure will also mean that emergency response vehicles will not be able to pass through the construction zone.
SR 107 Chehalis River Bridge Closure Details:
- 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28
- Future weekend closures will be announced in advance as they are scheduled. Two additional weekend closures remain.
Travelers will be detoured via US 101 through Cosmopolis – a roughly 10-mile detour.
While travelers will detour via US 101 through Cosmopolis, WSDOT would like to remind travelers that Grays Harbor County Roads Department is also conducting pavement repairs along Blue Slough Road through late fall, a popular cut through between both highways during this time.
The bridge rehabilitation project, which has been underway since spring 2019, replaces deteriorating timber that supports the roadway leading up to the bridge, installs modern safety rails and repaints the entire steel structure to protect against corrosion.
WSDOT crews are making good progress on the bridge rehabilitation and expect to have work wrapped up late spring 2021.
Advance information about roadwork on state highways in Grays Harbor County is available online. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.
Hyperlinks within the release:
WSDOT regional Twitter feed: com/wsdot_tacoma