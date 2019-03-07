Spring Aboard campaign reminds boaters to get educated

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission Boating Program wants boaters to be prepared for the upcoming season by taking a safety education course.

During the National Spring Aboard campaign, March 17 through 23, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators along with state, federal, and nonprofit partners are coordinating efforts that aim to get boaters educated in boating safety before boating season begins.

In Washington state, boaters who operate a vessel with a 15-horsepower engine or greater must be certified and carry a Boater Education Card to prove they passed an accredited boating safety education course.

Rob Sendak, State Parks Boating Program Manager said “When people take a boating safety course, they learn a wide variety of skills that can make them a better and safer boater.”

He says “We strongly encourage all boaters to take a safety education course, even if they aren’t legally required to.”

More information on the campaign and how to become certified can be found at http://parks.state.wa.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=477