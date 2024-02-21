Speed limits approaching Oakville to drop by 10 mph

New speed limit signs are coming to the Oakville area.

The Washington State Department of Transportation told KXRO that as soon as Monday, March 11, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on two sections of US 12 in Grays Harbor.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews plan to install new 40-mile-per-hour speed limit signs at the following locations on US 12:

Between milepost 33.35 near Lonborg Road and milepost 34.62 west of Oakville.

Between milepost 35.54 and milepost 36 east of Oakville.

The new speed limit at these locations represents a decrease of 10 miles per hour.

Officials say that they create a gradual transition from 55 miles per hour on rural US 12 to 30 miles per hour in the City of Oakville.

The speed limit reductions are a result of a speed study WSDOT coordinated with Washington State Patrol.

The reduced speed limits are enforceable as soon as signs are installed.