Speed limit reducing on SR 107 outside Montesano

Things are slowing down outside Montesano as work to repair the Chehalis River Bridge moves forward.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the speed limit on State Route 107 will drop to 25 mph starting April 29.

They say that the temporary reduction from 40 mph to 25 mph in preparation for the rehabilitation of the Chehalis River Bridge.

Speed will be reduced though the work xzone as cres begin efforts to rehabilitate the 58-year-old bridge.

The work will replace the timber on the south end of the structure and install “modern safety rails” as well as add a new coat of paint.

One-way alternating traffic with a signal could begin as early as mid-June and remain in place throughout the duration of the project.

Travelers should expect occasional night and full weekend closures during construction.

The reduced speed limit will remain in place during work hours through the project completion, expected to be complete by winter 2020.

The lowered speed limit is enforceable when the signs are posted.

As a reminder, traffic fines double in work zones and cannot be reduced, suspended, or waived.

WSDOT also states; Drivers who remove, evade, or hit safety devices on purpose can be found guilty of roadway worker endangerment. This is classified as a gross misdemeanor with a 60-day license suspension. You can read about these laws at: