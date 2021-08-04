Special three day filing period starts today for a number of local races

A special three-day filing period begins today for a number of local races.
The Grays Harbor County Auditor’s Elections Department announced that the Three Day Filing Period runs Wednesday – Friday, August 4-6, 2021, for the offices in which there was void in candidate filing during the normal filing period.
Position
There is no withdrawal period in this filing period. All candidates will have to file for a specific position.
Candidates will not appear in the local voter’s pamphlet.
Candidates can file online via the website www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/elections or in person at the Elections Department at 100 W Broadway Ste 2., Montesano during business hours, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
If you have any questions about the election, ballot processing or voter registration; please contact the Grays Harbor County Auditor’s Elections Department at (360) 249-4232 .