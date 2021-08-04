      Weather Alert

Special three day filing period starts today for a number of local races

Aug 4, 2021 @ 7:03am

A special three-day filing period begins today for a number of local races.

The Grays Harbor County Auditor’s Elections Department announced that the Three Day Filing Period runs Wednesday – Friday, August 4-6, 2021, for the offices in which there was void in candidate filing during the normal filing period.

Position

  • School 104 Position 5
  • School 117 Director District 3
  • School 65 Director District 2
  • School 77 Position 5
  • Fire 4 Position 3
  • Fire 16 Position 1
  • Fire 16 Position 2
  • Fire 16 Position 3
  • Fire 6 Position 1
  • Fire 6 Position 4
  • Fire 6 Position 5
  • Parks Position 5
  • Cemetery Commissioner 1
  • Cemetery Commissioner 2
  • Cemetery Commissioner 3
  • Water 1 Position 3
  • Water 2 Position 3
  • Water 8 Position 2
  • Water 8 Position 3

There is no withdrawal period in this filing period.  All candidates will have to file for a specific position. 

Candidates will not appear in the local voter’s pamphlet.

Candidates can file online via the website www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/elections or in person at the Elections Department at 100 W Broadway Ste 2., Montesano during business hours, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

If you have any questions about the election, ballot processing or voter registration; please contact the Grays Harbor County Auditor’s Elections Department at (360) 249-4232 .

