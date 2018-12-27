South Side accident sends five to hospitals

Five people were sent to the hospital following an accident in South Aberdeen.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, two vehicles struck “nearly head-on” in the 500 block of Curtis Street in front of the NW Passage.

In their report, they say a 40-year old Beaverton, OR man was driving west in his 2009 Chrysler Sebring, with his 18-year old daughter in the front passenger seat and his 13-year old daughter in the back. They say that the man was recovering from a cold and began having a severe cough. As he was coughing, the car veered to the left and crossed into the eastbound lanes.

The car struck a 2018 Ford Escape driven by a 76-year old Aberdeen woman with her 82-year old husband in the passenger seat.

The report states that there was no evidence of braking by either vehicle before the collision, and both vehicles were believed to be travelling at or about 30-35 MPH at the time.

Multiple airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

All five occupants of the two vehicles were transported by ambulance to the Grays Harbor Community Hospital. The 13 year old was being transferred to the Harborview Medical Center for serious injuries.

Investigators say that evidence at the scene is leading them to believe the 13 year old may not have been wearing any seat belts.

The roadway remained closed until just before 9 pm while members of the Aberdeen Police Department Collision Investigation Team investigated the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.