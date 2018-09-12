South Bend teacher negotiations continue without agreement

South Bend School District and South Bend EA remain in talks on teacher salary using McCleary Decision dollars.

In documents released to KXRO by the South Bend School District, the most recent “supposal” from South Bend EA for a new base salary of $43,350 and annual step increases of 2.8%.

This would reportedly create an average salary for the district of $71,572, in comparison to a current assumed average of $54,335, according to the SBEA document.

The SBEA also asks for additional changes in their contract, including what are listed as agreed upon incentive pay and schedule changes.

In a document from the district, they propose pay ranging from $43,500 to $85,106.64 based on experience.

Additional documents were not immediately available, although Superintendent Jon Tienhaara told KXRO that the district would be uploading details and documents to a district website for “transparency” to the public.

SBEA Teacher Offer

SB Offer

*Documents provided by South Bend School District*