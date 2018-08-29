South Bend Students will come to school and find a CNC Plasma Cutter

South Bend High School will feature a brand new CNC plasma cutter when school starts on Thursday.

South Bend Superintendent Jon Tienhaara posted that over $84,000 in grant funding will be used for their Career & Technical Education (CTE) program.

“It is my belief that today’s 9-12 high school education system needs to do everything possible to provide skills training that integrates core subjects. Math and science, art, communication, and other traditional subjects can and must be taught within skills-based classes. Whether training in welding, construction, business, IT, agriculture, or STEM related subjects, our education programs need to focus on a wide range of students with life goals and career paths not solely centered on the 4-year university track.”

Tienhaara says that he applied for a CTE Equipment Grant in the spring that could have been worth up to $100,000.

He says that the funding will pay for a CNC plasma cutter for design classes and a new dust collection system for their our wood shop.

Career & Technical Education is a priority at South Bend School District. We are excited to continue building our programs and supporting our students in learning hand-on skills applicable to post high school job opportunities. This grant will go a long way in providing yet more opportunity for South Bend students.

The CNC plasma cutter will allow students to learn metal design and fabrication using computer-aided drafting (CAD). The machine will also produce metal etching and enable South Bend students to design and create “a multitude of signs, metal components, parts, and other metal products”.

The dust collection system will replace the current system and will add capacity to the wood shop program, allowing for more equipment being able to be installed into the facility.