      Weather Alert

South Bend schools forced to limit which students return to 4 day in-person instruction

Apr 30, 2021 @ 7:00am

After announcing earlier this month that all students could return to in-person school four days per week for all grades beginning May 3,  the South Bend School District has now been forced to change their plans.

In a release, the district says that preschool and K-6 students will be able to return 4 days per week, although a return for grades 7-12 is on hold.

Schools in South Bend will welcome back their youngest students on Monday.

“As noted previously, both A and B cohorts will be attending school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.  Wednesday will remain a remote learning day and school will continue to be dismissed at 2:20 pm.  This change is allowed due to our new ability to reduce student distancing to 3 ft.  All previous safety measure are still required.”

Due to the county-wide case rates of COVID-19 being above 200 per 100,000, rules by the the health department do not allow reduced distancing for grades 7-12.  

This requires the district to delay the in-person return for their older students.

“…we simply do not have the space to bring back more students at this required distance.  7-12 students will continue the AA-W-BB hybrid model until further notice.  We are watching the county data and will update students and families in the days and weeks to come.  “

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to your respective school building by calling 360-875-6041.

Also On KXRO
Puyallup driver injured after DUI rollover
Green Lantern customers at risk of COVID-19 exposure over a series of dates
Free books available to local children ages 0-5 through new local program
Test confirms group of WA dogs show evidence of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19
City of Elma and Grays Harbor Fire #5 to combine/Ocean Shores to see EMS levy, based on initial results