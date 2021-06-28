South Bend proposing 5 possible names for new mascot; community asked for input

Ballots for proposed new team names for the South Bend Indians are in the mail.
As required under SHB 1356, the district has stated that they are required to change the team name, “Indians” to a name that complies with current state laws.
In June, the team name committee met and selected five possible names.
These names include:
There is also an opportunity to provide a write-in name.
The South Bend School District states that community members were sent further information and ballots on Friday, and they are asking for public input by July 7, 2021.
The ballots will need to be post marked and mailed to PO Box 437, South Bend, Wa, 98586; or delivered to the South Bend Schools district office, located at 405 E. First Street, South Bend, by the deadline.
Community results will be combined with the student/staff vote, and the top three choices will be presented to the school board of directors for a first reading on July 22, 2021.
The final selection will be made in August.