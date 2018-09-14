South Bend man drives 50 feet over embankment

A 77 year old Pacific County man drove his truck 50 feet over an embankment.

The Washington State Patrol says that wet conditions caused a South Bend man to lose control on pavement just outside Cosmopolis.

As the man drove south on Highway 101 near milepost 78, he lost control of his 2000 Ford Ranger. The truck slid on the road and went over the embankment before coming to rest around 50 feet off the road and into the trees.

The 77 year old was injured and transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

His truck was totaled and he was cited with driving “too fast for conditions”.