South Bend man arrested for Aberdeen stabbing

A 27-year-old South Bend man was taken into custody on Monday after assaulting an Aberdeen resident with a knife.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, at about 8:46 pm on Sunday, Aberdeen Police received a call regarding a stabbing that occurred near the intersection of E. State Street and S. “F” Street.

When officers arrived, they said they contacted the 27-year-old victim who had puncture wounds to his stomach. The Aberdeen Fire Department responded and transported the victim to the Harbor Regional Health Hospital.

The scene was secured while officers investigated and spoke with witnesses.

Aberdeen officers, with the assistance of the Grays Habor Sheriff’s Office, the Hoquiam Police Department, and the Cosmopolis Police Department searched the area for the suspect who was last seen walking away from the area but were unable to locate him.

The suspect, who was identified through the investigation, was located later that evening and arrested at his home in South Bend by the South Bend Police Department.

Aberdeen Police Detectives served a search warrant on the suspect’s home and evidence related to the crime was seized.

The suspect was booked into the Aberdeen jail for assault 1st degree.

The victim and suspect were acquaintances.

APD says that the reason for the assault is still unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.