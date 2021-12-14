South Bend employee vaccine mandate fails to pass

A new policy in South Bend that would have required all new hires to be vaccinated failed on Monday.
At their regular meeting, the South Bend City Council debated a change to their hiring policy that would made COVID-19 vaccination a condition of employment for all new hires starting in 2022.
The council and the public had a number of comments and mixed opinions on instituting such a policy.
Councillor Clarence “Bunny” Williams spoke during discussion to say that while he agreed with vaccination on a personal level, he felt requiring this for new hires may be troublesome for the city.
Following the discussion, the policy change failed on a 2-3 vote.
To KXRO’s knowledge, this was the first local city to consider such a policy.