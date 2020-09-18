South Bend Elementary opening to in-person school Sept. 28
Superintendent Jon Tienhaara posted an update on the South Bend School District on Friday,
According to Tienhaara, they have received guidance from the Pacific County Health Department, Dr. Steven Krager, that Pacific County Schools can begin a phased reopening of schools for face-to-face instruction and will be doing so.
South Bend will reopen under a hybrid model for students grades K-6 on Monday, September 28, 2020.
“School staff are now putting final details together for the safe return of K-6 students. We will be operating under a hybrid model, where Group A students will attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays. Group B students will attend school on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be a remote learning day.”
The school day (Mon/Tues/Thu/Fri) will be from 8:30 am to 2:20 pm, with doors opening at 8:00 am.
Parents and students are asked to remember that face coverings will be required for all students and staff members.
Tienhaara states that students will be distanced according to health department guidelines and all other safety measures will be adhered to.
Parents will be required to submit a daily health attestation for students attending in-person school.
This will be done via text message and/or email each morning. More information on that protocol will be passed along to families.
South Bend Preschool is scheduled to begin in-person on October 5, 2020.
“We are hoping Jr. Sr. High students can return early to mid-October, and we await the health department recommendation for secondary in-person learning.”
Parents with questions should contact the school office at 360-875-6041.
“All of us at South Bend Schools are excited for the return of our students! We will be releasing more information next week as we continue to plan. Thank you for your patience and please let us know if you have questions or concerns.”