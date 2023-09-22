South Aberdeen fire destroys home; no working smoke alarms

A fire in South Aberdeen on Thursday took the lives of two dogs who were the only alert the homeowner got.

According to the Aberdeen Fire Department, around 2am on Thursday morning, both the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments were dispatched to the structure fire on the 300 block of West Marion in Aberdeen.

When the first engine arrived, the structure was fully involved and firefighters began defensive operations to protect the homes on either side of the fire.

The only occupant was able to evacuate and stated that there were no working smoke alarms in the home. He told responders that he was alerted to the fire by his dogs.

Both pets perished in the blaze.

The point of origin has been determined, according to AFD, although the cause is still under investigation.

The home was valued at $115,000 and is considered a total loss.

The Aberdeen Fire Department recommends that all homes have working smoke alarms. They say this is especially important with cooler temperatures and homeowners turning on their HVAC systems, space heaters, and using their wood burning stoves.

Both the Aberdeen and Hoquiam fire departments are taking part in the upcoming “Sound the Alarm” event, teaming up with the American Red Cross (ARC) for the 2023 Sound the Alarm Smoke alarm sweep.

On October 14th and October 21st the Red Cross is coming to town and holding a smoke alarm event in both Aberdeen and Hoquiam with the goal of the event to install smoke alarms in homes.

Volunteers are needed for the event.

If you are interested in volunteering, visit https://www.redcross.org/local/washington/about-us/our-work/home-fire-campaign.html