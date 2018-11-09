Social Security scam attempt in Aberdeen

The Aberdeen Police Department is warning residents after an Aberdeen resident was the target of a Social Security scam.

In a release, the department says that the local victim received a phone call at their home from someone claiming their Social Security account was compromised. They reported that the caller requested personal information from the victim to “verify” their account.

APD says “The United States Social Security Administration will NEVER call you to “verify” your information. They already have your information.”

They say in their statement that if residents are in doubt about the legitimacy of similar calls, hang up and call the social security office at (800) 772-1213.

If you would like to speak to a Social Security employee in person, there is a Social Security office in Hoquiam at 820 Simpson Avenue. They are open Monday through Friday from 9AM until 4PM.

If you are an Aberdeen resident and believe you have received a fraudulent phone call, you can call the non-emergency dispatch number for APD at 360-533-8765 and ask to speak to an Aberdeen Police Officer to document the incident.