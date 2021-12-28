Snow Delays for December 28, 2021

*UPDATE* Grays Harbor College: Closed
*UPDATE* YMCA of Grays Harbor: Closed
LeMay Grays Harbor: No garbage/recycling service today. Residents will have additional service next week. Details
Grays Harbor Transit: There will be no fixed route bus service today. Admin Office in Aberdeen is closed.
City of Aberdeen Offices: Closed. (Essential services still in operation)
Aberdeen School District: ASD5 Athletic Director John Crabb has announced that Aberdeen High School sporting events during Winter Break are canceled.
These include:
Raymond High School: Tuesday’s boys and girls basketball games have been postponed due to the expected road conditions. No make-up dates have been decided on yet.