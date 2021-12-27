Snow Delays for December 27, 2021

Local Schools: On Winter Break
*UPDATE* LeMay Grays Harbor: Garbage and Recycling Services suspended for today
*UPDATE* Grays Harbor College: Closed but operating remotely
*UPDATE* Pacific County Transit: No buses today due to weather
*UPDATE* YMCA of Grays Harbor: Closed for December 27, 2021.
City of Aberdeen Offices: Closed. (Essential services still in operation)
Grays Harbor Transit: May have route delays or cancellations.
Coastal Community Action Program (CCAP): 2 Hours Late: Opens at 10am.
Wunderland Childcare Centers: Closed for December 27, 2021