Snow Delays for December 27, 2021

Dec 27, 2021 @ 6:12am

Local Schools: On Winter Break

*UPDATE* LeMay Grays Harbor: Garbage and Recycling Services suspended for today

*UPDATE* Grays Harbor College: Closed but operating remotely

*UPDATE* Pacific County Transit: No buses today due to weather

*UPDATE* YMCA of Grays Harbor: Closed for December 27, 2021.

City of Aberdeen Offices: Closed. (Essential services still in operation)

Grays Harbor Transit: May have route delays or cancellations.

Coastal Community Action Program (CCAP): 2 Hours Late: Opens at 10am.

Wunderland Childcare Centers: Closed for December 27, 2021

