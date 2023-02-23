KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Snow Delays – Feb. 23, 2023

February 23, 2023 5:37AM PST
-This post updated as new information is released-

Grays Harbor School Districts:

Grays Harbor College: Closed 

Aberdeen SD: Closed

Cosmopolis SD: Closed

Elma SD: Closed

Hoquiam SD: Closed

Lake Quinault SD: Normal Schedule

Mary M. Knight SD: Closed

McCleary SD: Closed

Montesano SD: Closed

North Beach SD: Normal Schedule

North River SD: Normal Schedule

Oakville SD: Closed

Ocosta SD: Closed

Rochester SD: Closed

Satsop SD: Closed

St. Mary’s: Closed

Taholah SD:
2 Hour Delay for safety concerns of traveling staff.
Re-evaluate at 8a.m
School doors open at 10a.m
Classes start:10:30a.m

Wishkah Valley SD: Closed

 

Grays Harbor Other:

LeMay Grays Harbor: Garbage routes canceled today due to weather and road conditions.

YMCA: No Preschool

 

Pacific Co. School Districts:

Ocean Beach SD: Closed

Raymond SD: Closed

South Bend SD: Closed

Willapa Valley SD: Closed

 

 

