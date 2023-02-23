Snow Delays – Feb. 23, 2023
-This post updated as new information is released-
Grays Harbor School Districts:
Grays Harbor College: Closed
Aberdeen SD: Closed
Cosmopolis SD: Closed
Elma SD: Closed
Hoquiam SD: Closed
Lake Quinault SD: Normal Schedule
Mary M. Knight SD: Closed
McCleary SD: Closed
Montesano SD: Closed
North Beach SD: Normal Schedule
North River SD: Normal Schedule
Oakville SD: Closed
Ocosta SD: Closed
Rochester SD: Closed
Satsop SD: Closed
St. Mary’s: Closed
Taholah SD:
2 Hour Delay for safety concerns of traveling staff.
Re-evaluate at 8a.m
School doors open at 10a.m
Classes start:10:30a.m
Wishkah Valley SD: Closed
Grays Harbor Other:
LeMay Grays Harbor: Garbage routes canceled today due to weather and road conditions.
YMCA: No Preschool
Pacific Co. School Districts:
Ocean Beach SD: Closed
Raymond SD: Closed
South Bend SD: Closed
Willapa Valley SD: Closed
