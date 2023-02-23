Snow Delays – Feb. 23, 2023

-This post updated as new information is released-

Grays Harbor School Districts:

Grays Harbor College: Closed

Aberdeen SD: Closed

Cosmopolis SD: Closed

Elma SD: Closed

Hoquiam SD: Closed

Lake Quinault SD: Normal Schedule

Mary M. Knight SD: Closed

McCleary SD: Closed

Montesano SD: Closed

North Beach SD: Normal Schedule

North River SD: Normal Schedule

Oakville SD: Closed

Ocosta SD: Closed

Rochester SD: Closed

Satsop SD: Closed

St. Mary’s: Closed

Taholah SD:

2 Hour Delay for safety concerns of traveling staff.

Re-evaluate at 8a.m

School doors open at 10a.m

Classes start:10:30a.m

Wishkah Valley SD: Closed