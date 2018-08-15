Smoke and haze create “Unhealthy” environment for some people

Wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality across Northwest, and has increased to the level of “unhealthy” for some residents.

As of this morning, the smoke and air in Grays Harbor and Pacific County is listed as “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups” according to Washington’s Air Monitoring Network.

Public health officials across the state are warning of the unhealthy air as smoke from wildfires move across the region.

Nearly 600 wildfires are burning across British Columbia, sending smoke and haze into Washington.

Air quality was at Unhealthy levels for our area on Tuesday.

Multiple local sports cancelled their scheduled practices and events due to the air quality.

The current Unhealthy levels are considered harmful to the elderly, pregnant women, children and those with chronic heart and lung diseases.