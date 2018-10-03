Small businesses eligible for financial and business assistance

Small businesses that are looking to grow have an opportunity to get some assistance.

The Washington Coast Works Business Competition is currently underway, and they are asking for small businesses to apply.

In a release they say that up to 15 finalists will be selected to join the Coast Works Alliance and participate in “intensive training on sustainable entrepreneurship (sponsored by Key Bank), receive ongoing one-on-one technical assistance, connect to mentors” and be eligible for up to $10,000 in assistance.

“Coast Works is designed to diversify the local economy through the development of new small businesses and build business leadership in local communities,” says Mike Skinner, Washington Coast Works administrator. “It aims to grow a constituency that supports conservation and sustainable natural resource use and ultimately contribute to a new vision of sustainable community and economic development on the Washington coast.”

Skinner tells KXRO that 45 entrepreneurs have participated in the Coast Works competition, ranging from “fish waste infused biochar fertilizer, wool-fiber cooperative, sustainably foraged bog Labrador tea, u-pick blueberry farm, paper-crete landscaping materials, smoked salmon, off-grid ecological learning centers, local food cooperatives, sustainable farming, bio-diesel powered stump grinding, sustainable tiny homes”, and others.

“The competition shows that businesses can be profitable while caring for the places where they are based and supporting the people who work for them and their communities.”

Applications for this year’s competition will be due by Oct. 15. Applications and instructions can be downloaded at wacoastworks.org/apply.

The complete calendar of events leading up to the competition is available at www.wacoastworks.org or contact Mike Skinner at (206) 235-6029.